Image Source : PIXABAY SAIL introduces 'shorter working period scheme' for employees to facilitate better work-life balance

The country's largest steel maker, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) has introduced 'Shorter Working Period Scheme' for facilitating its employees to attain a better work-life balance. The scheme, effective from November 1, is applicable for all regular employees up to mid-management level.

Under the scheme, employees upto E-7 grade can opt from various shorter working hours options like 3 days a week, every alternate day, four hours every working day or half of the working days in a month with a variable pay structure. The employees availing of this scheme will be able to retain facilities and benefits including HRA/accommodation, medical benefits and other perks, as per the scheme.

The Maharatna steelmaking giant has always proactively introduced newer and smart working rules to facilitate employees optimally utilise their potential and engage them more productively. This scheme is aimed at facilitating employees for self-development, getting opportunities to enhance their knowledge and expertise, etc. while managing their working hours/time by making it flexible, the company said in a statement.

SAIl Chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary said: "SAIL has always been reckoned as a pro-employee organisation. The Company always adopts strategies and introduces schemes for better employee engagement and motivation. This new Scheme is a step towards this and it will give a larger canvas to several employees wanting to invest or devote time to other pursuits and responsibilities, while also being in employment."

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage