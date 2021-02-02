Image Source : FILE/PTI Govt distributing Rs 75,000 each to all Indians? Here's the truth

A YouTube video has claimed that the central government is providing Rs 75,000 cash each to all Indians under "Modi Loan Yojana". The video in circulation is captioned: "All countrymen will get Rs 75,000, apply fast (sabhi deshvasiyon ke khaate mein milegi Rs 75,000 rashi, jald karein aawedan."

But how true is it?

Here's the truth

Neither any such scheme exists, nor the government has announced any sum of money for distribution to all Indians.

PIB Fact Check, the government's wing against fake news, dismissed the video as "false". It said that the government had launched no such scheme as mentioned in the video. The government has made no such announcement, it said.

