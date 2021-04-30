Jio's Q4 net profit grows 48% to Rs 3,508 crore

Image Source : INDIA TV Jio's total customer base of the company as of March 31, 2021, was 426.2 million.

Jio Platforms on Friday reported 47.5 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit for the January-March quarter at Rs 3,508 crore. During the same quarter of FY20, the company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,379 crore.

Jio's consolidated revenue from operations rose 18.9 per cent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 18,278 crore during the fourth quarter of FY21. The total customer base of the company as of March 31, 2021, was 426.2 million, said a company statement.

The average revenue per user (ARPU) during the quarter was Rs 138.2 per subscriber per month.

The total data traffic during the quarter increased 26.7 per cent YoY to 1,668 crore GB. The total voice traffic during the quarter was 103,290 crore minutes, up 17.9 per cent YoY.

Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh D. Ambani said: "Jio has a highly engaged 426 million customer base and remains committed to enhancing digital experiences not only for our existing customers but, for all individuals, households, and enterprises across the country. With its path defining partnerships over the last couple of years, Jio will continue to strive towards making India a premier digital society."

Noting that Covid has brought forth new challenges for the country, he said: "Jio's on-the-ground teams are working tirelessly to address all issues for ensuring seamless customer service. Jio's focus remains on making lives easy for all citizens through our digital solutions while ensuring safety of our employees and partners."

