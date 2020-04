Reliance Jio Q4 net zooms 177% to Rs 2,331 crore Reliance Jio on Thursday reported a 177 percent jump in fourth quarter net profit to Rs 2,331 crore. The telecom venture of billionaire Mukesh Ambani had logged a net profit of Rs 840 crore in the same quarter a year back.

PTI

New Delhi Updated on: April 30, 2020 19:48 IST