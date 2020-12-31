Image Source : GOOGLE New Year gift! Reliance Jio voice calls to other networks in India to be FREE from January 1

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio Infocomm has announced that all voice calls from Jio to other networks in India will be free from January 1, 2021 as Interconnect Usage Charge (IUC) regime comes to an end.

"Honouring its commitment to revert off-net domestic voice-call charges to zero, as soon as IUC charges are abolished, Jio will once again make all off-net domestic voice calls free, starting 1st January 2021," the company said in a statement. Currently, customers are being charged for off-net voice calls due to the IUC regime. It added that on-net domestic voice calls have always been free on the Jio network.

Jio started charging its customers for off-net voice calls after the TRAI in September 2019 extended the timeline for implementation of IUC on mobile-to-mobile calls beyond January 2020.

The company added that it "stands firm on its commitment to make the common Indian the beneficiary of advanced technologies like VoLTE".

READ MORE: Jio fastest network in 4G download speed; Vodafone in upload in Nov 2020

Jio charged its users a rate exactly equivalent to the applicable IUC charge. It said that after the TRAI's order, the company had assured users that the charges will be in effect only until the telecom regulator abolishes IUC.

Jio added that it is committed to lay the foundation of a DIGITAL SOCIETY – a society where everything, everyone, everywhere is connected with the best quality service, at the lowest price globally, and has access to the most advanced digital platforms. Through technological innovation, Jio promised to deliver revolutionary products and services to its users.

Reliance Jio was soft launched in December 2015 and became publicly available on September 5, 2016. According to the company's claim, it has over 40.56 crore subscribers.

READ MORE: Partnership with Jio to help support millions of SMBs: Zuckerberg

Latest Business News