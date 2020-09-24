Reliance Jio starts in-flight mobile services in 22 international airlines | Packs, partner airlines listed

Image Source : BLOOMBERGQUINT Reliance Jio starts in-flight mobile services in 22 international airlines | Details

Reliance Jio has partnered AeroMobile to launch mobile services on 22 flights on international routes, with plans starting at Rs 499 per day. The launch of the service makes Jio the first Indian mobile service provider and second Indian telecom company after Tata Group's Nelco to start in-flight communication services.

Jio's partner airlines include Virgin Atlantic, Swiss, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Euro Wings, Lufthansa, Malindo Air, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, and Alitalia, according to the information posted on Jio website.

Jio in-flight Rs 499 plan: This plan gives 100 minutes of outgoing calls with 250 MB mobile data and 100 SMS. Incoming calls are not allowed.

Jio in-flight Rs 699 plan: This plan gives 100 minutes of outgoing calls with 500 MB mobile data and 100 SMS. Incoming calls are not allowed.

Jio in-flight Rs 999 plan: This plan gives 100 minutes of outgoing calls with 1GB mobile data and 100 SMS. Incoming calls are not allowed.

None of the plans will allow incoming calls, according to information available on Jio website.

First-time users of the in-flight mobile services will need to activate the plans on Jio network, and international roaming services will not work on JioPhone and Jio's wifi device, according to its website.

"Data and SMS services are available in all Airlines. However, voice services are available in select Airlines," it added.

Customers using Jio's in-flight service will get data, SMS and outgoing call facility on 14 partners airlines.

However, data and SMS service will be available on the rest of the airlines, including Singapore Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Lufthansa and Cathay Pacific.

(With PTI inputs)

