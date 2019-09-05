Reliance Jio Fiber plans REVEALED: Starting at Rs 699, customers will get free TVs; complete list inside

Reliance Jio broadband offer price: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio on Thursday rolled out of JioFibre broadband services, offering minimum internet speed of 100 Mbps for a monthly rental of Rs 699. Reliance unveiled complete details of its Jio Fiber optic-fibre based broadband service.

JioFiber will offer broadband internet speeds of up to 1 Gbps for Rs 8,499 per month, the company said in a statement. The base plan offers 100Mbps speed and 100GB+50GB extra data with free voice calls, TV video calling and conferencing.

Jio has categorized its 'Jio Fiber' plans into following: Bronze, Silver, Gold, Diamond, Platinum, Titanium.

The broadband service will offer unlimited data, free voice calling to anywhere in India as well as TV video calling/conferencing.

For those opting for an annual subscription, it offered a free set-top box. A TV set is being offered free with 'Gold' plan and above that come for Rs 1,299 per month and more.

Here's Reliance Jio Fiber broadband plans complete list:

Reliance Jio Fiber plans REVEALED: Starting at Rs 699, customers will get free TVs; complete list inside

Reliance Jio's ₹699 Bronze Plan

Price: ₹699

Speed: 100MBPS(Unlimited)

Plan Benefits: High speed data for 30 days (100GB + 50 GB Extra)

Free Voice anywhere in India

TV Video Calling/Conferencing: (Included Worth ₹1200/Year)

Gaming: (Included Worth ₹1200/Year)

Home Networking: Content Sharing at home and outside

Device Security: Upto five devices (Worth ₹999/Year)

Reliance Jio's ₹849 Silver Plan

Price: ₹849

Speed: 100MBPS (Unlimited)

Plan Benefits: High-speed data for 30 days (200GB+ 200GB Extra)

Free Voice anywhere in India

TV Video Calling/Conferencing: (Included Worth ₹1200/Year)

Gaming: (Included Worth ₹1200/Year)

Home Networking: Content Sharing at home and outside

Device Security: Upto five devices (Worth ₹999/Year)

Reliance Jio's ₹1299 Gold Plan

Price: ₹1299

Speed: 250 MBPS

Plan Benefits: Unlimited high-speed data for 30 days (500GB + 250 GB Extra)

Free Voice anywhere in India

TV Video Calling/Conferencing: (Included Worth ₹1200/Year)

Gaming: (Included Worth ₹1200/Year)

Home Networking: Content Sharing at home and outside

Device Security: Upto five devices (Worth ₹999/Year)

Reliance Jio's ₹2499 Diamond Plan

Price: ₹2499

Speed: 500 MBPS

Plan Benefits: Unlimited high speed data for 30 days (1250GB + 250 GB Extra)

Free Voice anywhere in India

TV Video Calling/Conferencing: (Included Worth ₹1200/Year)

Gaming: (Included Worth ₹1200/Year)

Home Networking: Content Sharing at home and outside

Device Security: Upto five devices (Worth ₹999/Year)

VR Experience: Theatre-like personal experience on a VR headset

Premium Content: First Day-First Show movies, special sports content

Reliance Jio's ₹3999 Platinum Plan

Price: ₹3999

Speed: 1 GBPS

Plan Benefits: Unlimited high-speed data for 30 days (2500 GB)

Free Voice anywhere in India

TV Video Calling/Conferencing: (Included Worth ₹1200/Year)

Gaming: (Included Worth ₹1200/Year)

Home Networking: Content Sharing at home and outside

Device Security: Upto five devices (Worth ₹999/Year)

VR Experience: Theatre-like personal experience on a VR headset

Premium Content: First Day-First Show movies, special sports content

How to apply for Jio Fiber:

The application process for Reliance Jio Fiber is simple and online—you can apply for a Jio Fiber broadband connection at its website.

Visit www.jio.com or download MyJio app

Register for JioFiber services

If JioFiber is available in your area, Reliance service representatives will get in touch with you.

Direct Link to register for Jio Fiber

Log onto the Url: https://gigafiber.jio.com/registration

You will get to this page. The JioFiber website offers you to pick your location.

You need to register your number and email id. The registration process will complete after you key in the correct OTP.

You will get a message that the team will contact you.

Jio Fiber availability

Jio Fiber broadband will be available across major cities and town of India. However, as of now, Giga Jio Fiber connections are available in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Surat, Vadodara, Chennai, Noida, Ghaziabad, Bhubaneshwar, Varanasi, Allahabad, Bengaluru, Surat, Agra, Meerut, Vizag, Lucknow, Jamshedpur, Haridwar, Gaya, Patna, Port Blair, Punjab and some more states.

ALSO READ: Jio Fiber rolls out today: All you need to know about Internet's next GAMECHANGER

ALSO READ: Telecom outlook negative, Reliance Jio market share may increase by 40-45%: Fitch Group company