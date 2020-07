Image Source : INDIA TV Reliance Industries posts Rs 13,248 crore net profit for June quarter

Reliance Industries Ltd on Thursday reported a better-than-expected net profit of Rs 13,248 crore in the June quarter on the back of exceptional income. Net profit was Rs 10,141 crore in the same period a year back, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company said it recognized an exceptional gain of Rs 4,966 crore from stake sale.

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage