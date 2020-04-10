Image Source : TWITTER REC Ltd. leads fight against COVID-19, donates Rs 150 crore to PM CARES-Fund

The REC Ltd (Rural Electrification Corporation Limited) is reaching out to thousands of people in this crucial time of COVID-19. REC Ltd. has distributed cooked foods, rations, utility packets, masks, sanitizers and even providing shelters to over 36,500 daily wagers and their families and has also donated Rs 150 crore to the Prime Minister Citizen Assistance & Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) to support India’s fight against COVID-19. REC Ltd. has already issued Rs 3.26 crore for these activities and many more funds are in the pipeline for similar kind of activities.

From Srinagar to Chennai, Ahmedabad to Kolkata, starvation is as much a threat as COVID-19 for daily wagers, many of them migrants from different parts of India. Concerned over their plight, REC Foundation, the CSR arm of REC Limited, a Navratna CPSE and the country’s leading financier of the power-sector projects under the administrative control of Ministry of Power has started distributing cooked food, rations, utility packets, masks, sanitizers and even providing shelter during the lockdown to over 36,500 daily wagers and their families.

REC Foundation in association with respective state-owned power distribution utilities is providing food grain packets and other utility packets like masks and sanitizers. REC has also tied up with Delhi Police to provide 500 ration kits on a daily basis with over 2000 beneficiaries. REC Foundation has also released funds to the offices of Distribution Companies, Collector and/or District Magistrates of various districts across India to provide cooked meals twice a day for 10-30 days. Talks are on with many other districts for the execution of the same in their areas. In addition to these, food kits are also being provided in these districts to those who have facilities to cook at home.

Around 300 workers and daily wagers engaged in the construction of REC World Head Quarters, Gurugram belonging to various states like Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Gujarat, etc. & other needy people from vicinity areas are also being provided ration items like Atta, Rice, Dal, Edible Oil, Soap, Sanitizers, etc. on a bi-weekly basis.

