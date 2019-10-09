Wednesday, October 09, 2019
     
RBI says no to Maharashtra Bank proposal on setting off Rs 7,360 crore losses

The bank's board and shareholders approved setting off accumulated losses of Rs 7,360.29 crore as of March 31, 2019, against the balance lying in share premium account and revenue reserve account of the bank as on date of set-off.

New Delhi Updated on: October 09, 2019 18:01 IST
RBI says no to Maharashtra Bank proposal on setting off Rs 7,360 crore losses

State-run Bank of Maharashtra on Wednesday said the Reserve Bank has denied permission to settle its accumulated losses of Rs 7,360 crore against the balance lying in its share premium account and revenue reserve account.

The bank's board and shareholders approved setting off accumulated losses of Rs 7,360.29 crore as of March 31, 2019, against the balance lying in share premium account and revenue reserve account of the bank as on date of set-off.

"We hereby inform that RBI wide its letter dated 27 September 2019 has intimated about its inability to accede to the request made by the bank for setting-off the above-accumulated losses against the balance lying in share premium account and revenue reserve account of a bank," the bank said in a regulatory filing. Bank of Maharashtra shares closed 2 per cent down at Rs 10.80 on BSE. 

 

