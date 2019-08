RBI to transfer record surplus of Rs 1.76 lakh crore to Government of India

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Representative Image

Central Board of Reserve Bank of India today decided to transfer a sum of Rs 1,76,051 cr to GoI comprising of Rs 1,23,414 cr of surplus for year 2018-19&Rs 52,637 cr of excess provisions identified as per revised Economic Capital Framework adopted at meeting of Central Board.

