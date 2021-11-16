India has potential to grow at reasonably high pace in post-pandemic scenario: RBI Governor

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday said that India will have a reasonably high growth potential in the post-pandemic scenario.

"I firmly believe that India has the potential to grow at a reasonably high pace in the post-pandemic scenario," Shaktikanta Das said.

"Numerous high-frequency indicators suggest that economic recovery is now taking hold... While the economy is picking up, it is yet to cover a lot of ground before it gets broad-based and well-entrenched," he added.

"There are signs that consumption demand, triggered by the festive season, is making a strong comeback. This should encourage firms to expand capacity and boost employment & investment amidst congenial financial conditions," RBI Governor said.

"With a scale of vaccination which is among the highest in the world, India is poised to lead the fight against COVID-19," he mentioned.

