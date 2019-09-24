Tuesday, September 24, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business News
  4. RBI bars PMC Bank from business transactions

RBI bars PMC Bank from business transactions

The apex bank's Chief General Manager Yogesh Dayal said that as per the RBI directions, depositors cannot withdraw more than Rs 1,000 of the total balance in their savings/current/other deposit accounts.

IANS IANS
Mumbai Published on: September 24, 2019 12:12 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

RBI bars PMC Bank from business transactions

The Reserve Bank of India has placed the Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative Bank Ltd, Mumbai from carrying out any kind of business transactions, here on Tuesday, sparking panic among the banks depositors and sending shock waves in city trading community.

The apex bank's Chief General Manager Yogesh Dayal said that as per the RBI directions, depositors cannot withdraw more than Rs 1,000 of the total balance in their savings/current/other deposit accounts.

The PMC Bank has been barred from granting, renewing and loans and advances, make any investments, accept fresh deposits, etc, without the prior written approval from RBI.

ALSO READ | RBI expects growth to pick up from Q2 on government spending

ALSO READ | Finance Ministry gets nearly 100 applications for post of RBI deputy governor

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryIRCTC offers affordable tour to Vaishno Devi. Check fare, schedule Next Story  