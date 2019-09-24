Image Source : PTI RBI bars PMC Bank from business transactions

The Reserve Bank of India has placed the Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative Bank Ltd, Mumbai from carrying out any kind of business transactions, here on Tuesday, sparking panic among the banks depositors and sending shock waves in city trading community.

The apex bank's Chief General Manager Yogesh Dayal said that as per the RBI directions, depositors cannot withdraw more than Rs 1,000 of the total balance in their savings/current/other deposit accounts.

The PMC Bank has been barred from granting, renewing and loans and advances, make any investments, accept fresh deposits, etc, without the prior written approval from RBI.

ALSO READ | RBI expects growth to pick up from Q2 on government spending

ALSO READ | Finance Ministry gets nearly 100 applications for post of RBI deputy governor