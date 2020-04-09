Ramayana, Mahabharata re-run takes Doordarshan to top of charts

Image Source : DOORDARSHAN Ramayana, Mahabharata re-run takes Doordarshan top TRP ratings

The re-run of famous devotional shows like Ramayana and Mahabharata has taken Doordarshan to top of the television ratings last week, Broadcast Audience Research Council of India (BARC) rating shows. According to 2020 week 13 ratings, March 28-April 3 released by BARC, Doordarshan's weekly impressions were 156.48 crore. The two popular classic shows have taken Doordarshan to top of viewership.

Earlier, Doordarshan decided to re-run the show amid popular demand during the coronavirus lockdown. "The return of classic show 'Ramayana' rules television viewership as it generated a whopping 6.9 Billion viewing minutes in the first 4 episodes," BARC said in a tweet.

DD brought back the famous shows on public request as people sit at home quarantined due to coronavirus lockdown.

For Week 12 starting March 21, Ramayana on DD recorded 1.2 million impressions. The rating for Week 13, jumped to 545.8 million, according to BARC-Nielsen.

Other shows brought back by DD include Shah Rukh Khan's Circus and famous superhero dual-role show Shaktimaan

