Who is Pratik Pal, newly appointed CEO of Tata Digital?

Tata Sons on Thursday announced the appointment of Pratik Pal as the CEO of Tata Digital. With effect from August 21, "Pal will head the new entity which has been formed to incubate new digital businesses", a Tata Sons statement said.

Who is Pratik Pal?

Pratik Pal has been with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for over 27 years and has held several key positions across multiple business units and industry verticals.

In his most recent role, he was the Global Head of Retail, Travel, Transportation, Hospitality and Consumer Packaged Goods Industry Unit.

Commenting on the appointment, Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran, said: "Pratik brings strong domain knowledge of consumer-centric businesses to this role combined with a deep understanding of how new digital technologies are disrupting these industries. As the CEO of Tata Digital, Pratik will play a key role in building new platforms of growth."

Pratik Pal's Educational background

Pal is a graduate in Electronics and Communication from Jadavpur University and holds a Master's degree in Computer Science from Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata.

He said: "It will be my endeavour in my new role to help the group address new business opportunities and use digital technologies to meet the needs of a fast-evolving generation of consumers, who increasingly demand a unique blend of on-line and off-line engagements."

(IANS Inputs)