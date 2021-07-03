Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Good News! Govt to transfer Rs 2000 in farmers account | How to check status

Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, Central govt provides income support to farmers of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal installments. This benefit is provided to small and marginal farmer families having combined landholding/ownership of up to 2 hectares. The amount goes to the farmers' bank account in three installments of Rs 2,000 every four months.

On May 14, 2021, the Centre had paid another installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi to support the farmers. So far, under this scheme, the government has deposited eight installments directly in the farmers' bank accounts.

Now, under the scheme, govt is all set to transfer the next installment of Rs 2000 to the beneficiary farmers' bank account. It will directly benefit about 10 crore farmers.

PM KISAN Scheme Benefits

The PM KISAN Yojana benefits 12 crore farmers across the country

The PM KISAN Yojana provides financial assistance to farmers irrespective of the size of their landholdings

The scheme provides minimum income support up to Rs 6,000 to farmers across the country. The amount is directly transferred to the bank account of the farmers.

To get the benefit of the scheme, the farmers have to apply for the scheme and need to submit citizenship certificates, landholding papers, Aadhaar card and bank account details to be a part of this scheme.

How to check PM-KSNY installment and status:

First, you need to visit the official website of PM-KSNY pmkisan.gov.in

Click on the ‘Farmers Corner Section’ and tap on ‘Beneficiary Status’ option.

Here, the farmers can check their application status and their name and the amount credited to the bank account.

After this, they can enter Aadhaar number, mobile number or account number in the next page.

How to register for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana:

First you need to visit the official website of the PM Kisan Samman scheme- pmkisan.gov.in.

Then on the homepage, click on the farmers’ corner option

After this, you need to click on new registration

Then a new tab will open in which the Aadhaar number and captcha code need to be entered.

Now you have to give your land details.

After filling in the entire information click on the submit button.

What documents are needed for registration:

Papers of agricultural land.

Aadhar card

Updated bank account

Address proof

Passport size photograph

