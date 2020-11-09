Diwali cheer! Modi govt to deposit Rs 2,000 in farmers' bank account soon

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Modi govt to deposit Rs 2,000 in farmers' bank account soon

The Modi government will be depositing Rs 2,000 in the bank accounts of farmers' under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana this month. The scheme was announced by the government in February 2019. It came into effect in December of the same year.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) an income support of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to all farmer families across the country in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each every four months. The government deposits cash in their bank accounts in three installments. The first installment is deposited between December and March, the second between April and July, and the third between August and November.

The government gives income support to land-holding farmer families having cultivable land and those working in allied sectors linked to agriculture, but landless labourers are not provided benefits under the scheme.

The government has already given six installments and preparations are underway for the seventh installment. The amount is expected to be credited to the bank account of farmers by November-end. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, nearly 11 crore farmers have been benefitted from the scheme so far.

The government keeps the data of beneficiaries under the scheme. The list of beneficiaries is available on pmkisan.gov.in. The seventh list is available on the website. If you find 'FTO is generated and Payment confirmation is pending’ written next to your name, it means that the process to transfer the has been started, and soon it will be credited.

