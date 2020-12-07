Bharat Bandh: Petrol pumps to stay closed in THIS state on December 8

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Petrol pumps to stay closed in Punjab on Decmeber 8.

The Petrol Pump Dealers Association has extended support to the Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions protesting against the recent farm laws. Its Punjab unit president Paramjit Singh Doaba said that all fuel pumps in the state will be closed on Tuesday to show solidarity with the farmers.

He, however, said that fuel stations will provide emergency services. He urged the Amarinder Singh government to lower the taxes on fuel in the state.

According to Paramjit, farmers buy petrol and diesel from neighbouring states due to the high VAT levied by the Congress government.

Paramjit explained that petrol and diesel are costlier by Rs 3-4 per litre in Punjab as compared to neighbouring states. This, he said, puts an additional burden on farmers.

Notably, commuters may face problems as some auto and taxi unions in Delhi have decided to join the strike.

Meanwhile, farmers who are camping at the Singhu border have sought maximum participation from all quarters in the 'Bharat Bandh' called on December 8 and said over 250 farmers from Gujarat will be coming to the national capital to join the stir. Farmer leaders at the border also welcomed the support extended by a number of political parties and called upon all others to come forward and support the bandh.

Thousands of farmers protesting the Centre's new farm laws stayed put on the borders of Delhi with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh as they threatened to intensify their agitation and block more roads leading to the national capital if the government did not accept their demands.

Latest Business News