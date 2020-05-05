Petrol price Delhi hiked by Rs 1.67 per litre, diesel by Rs 7.10 in Delhi

Image Source : PTI Petrol price in Delhi hiked by Rs 1.67 per litre, diesel by Rs 7.10

Petrol price in the national capital was hiked by Rs 1.67 a litre on Tuesday and diesel by a steep Rs 7.10 per litre after the Delhi government raised local sales tax or value-added tax (VAT) on the two fuels. Petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 71.26 a litre as against Rs 69.59 previously, oil industry sources said. This follows the Delhi government’s decision to raise VAT on petrol to 30 per cent from 27 per cent, previously. In case of diesel, VAT has been almost doubled to 30 per cent from 16.75 per cent.

Meanwhile, petrol became Rs 3.26 paise costlier today in Chennai and is selling at Rs 75.54 per litre while diesel price went up to Rs 68.22, Rs 2.51 more than yesterday’s price of Rs 65.71 per litre.

Of late, petrol, diesel prices have been increased in Assam, Haryana, Nagaland, Karnataka, West Bengal, due to a hike in VAT imposed by state governments.

OMCs today refrained from changing local prices of petrol and diesel in other metropolitan cities across the country.

The pump prices of petrol and diesel in Mumbai are stagnant at Rs 76.31 a litre and Rs 66.21, respectively.

Likewise, citizens in Kolkata have to shell out Rs 73.30 for a litre of petrol while diesel retailed at Rs 65.62 per litre.

