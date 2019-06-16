Petrol price down 6 paise across metros

Image Source : PTI Representative Image

Petrol price declined by 6 paise across the four metropolitan cities in the country on Sunday, data from the Indian Oil Corp's website showed.

In Delhi, petrol was sold for Rs 69.93 per litre, down from Rs 69.99 a litre on Saturday.

In Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, petrol was sold for Rs 72.19, Rs 75.63 and Rs 72.64 a litre, respectively, against the previous levels of Rs 72.25, Rs 75.69 and Rs 72.70 per litre.

Fuel prices declined for the fourth straight day on Sunday. The price of the other key transportation fuel, diesel, fell 9-10 paise in the four cities.

Diesel price in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai on Sunday were Rs 63.84, Rs 65.76, Rs 66.93 and Rs 67.52 per litre, respectively, down from Rs 63.93, Rs 65.85, Rs 67.03 and Rs 67.62 a litre on Saturday.

The fall in domestic fuel prices came on the back of decline in global crude oil prices. Brent crude oil is currently priced at around $62 per barrel.