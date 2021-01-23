Petrol, diesel prices in Bhopal hit new high ₹93.59, ₹83.85. Check revised rates in other major cities

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Petrol, diesel prices hit new high

Petrol and diesel prices on Saturday surged again in India and Bhopal witnessed hike in the rates of fuels with ₹93.59 per litre and Rs 83.85 per litre respectively. The new rates of petrol and diesel have increased by 44 paise per litre. Earlier, the petrol price in Madhya Pradesh's capital was ₹ 93.15, while the price of diesel was ₹ 83.41.

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices per litre in Delhi rose by 25 paise per litre. The rates are now ₹ 85.70 and ₹ 75.88 respectively, which were earlier, ₹ 85.45 and ₹ 75.63 till yesterday.

Whereas in Mumbai, the rates of petrol and diesel are ₹ 92.28 and ₹ 82.66, which were ₹ 92.04 and ₹ 82.40 till yesterday.

Here is the city-wise rates of petrol and diesel:

City Petrol Diesel New Delhi ₹ 85.70 ₹ 75.88 Kolkata ₹ 87.11 ₹ 79.48 Mumbai ₹ 92.28 ₹ 82.66 Chennai ₹ 88.38 ₹ 81.23 Gurgaon ₹ 83.65 ₹ 76.30 Noida ₹ 85.31 ₹ 76.44 Bangalore ₹ 88.59 ₹ 80.47 Bhubaneswar ₹ 86.38 ₹ 82.68 Chandigarh ₹ 82.52 ₹ 75.63 Hyderabad ₹ 89.15 ₹ 82.80 Jaipur ₹ 93.08 ₹ 85.15 Lucknow ₹ 85.13 ₹ 76.25 Patna ₹ 88.41 ₹ 81.23 Trivandrum ₹ 87.73 ₹ 81.79

