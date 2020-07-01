Patanjali conducting research on hypertension, asthama, other big diseases: Swami Ramdev

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Conducting research on over 10 serious diseases, Swami Ramdev said on Wednesday.

Swami Ramdev on Wednesday said that Patanjali has not just conducted clinically controlled trials on COVID-19 but is also conducting research on over 10 other serious, big diseases. Addressing a presser, yoga guru Ramdev added that Patanjali has already conducted 3 levels of research including In silico, In vitro, In vivo stages.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev further said that Patanjali is conducting research on diseases like Hypertension, Asthama, Swine Flu, Dengue, Heart problems, Hepatitis, Arthritis and other serious health issues.

Swami Ramdev on availability of Coronil

Speaking on the status of availability of Patanjali's Coronil, Swami Ramdev on Wednesday said Patanjali's Coronil will be available in markets across the country from today.

Baba Ramdev in a presser on Wednesday reitreated that COVID-19 patients group that received Patanjali's Coronil medicines showed 67 per cent recovery in 3 days and 100 per cent recovery in 7 days of treatment, that is, all 45 patients became COVID negative". Swami Ramdev said all clinical trial documents have been shared with the AYUSH Ministry.

