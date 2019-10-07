Monday, October 07, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business News
  4. OYO to raise USD 1.5 bn in latest round of funding

OYO to raise USD 1.5 bn in latest round of funding

As part of a Series-F funding, RA Hospitality Holdings will infuse approximately USD 700 million as primary capital in the company.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: October 07, 2019 13:55 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

OYO to raise USD 1.5 bn in latest round of funding

Hospitality firm OYO Hotels and Homes on Monday said it will raise USD 1.5 billion as part of a latest round of funding which will be utilised for expansion in the US and strengthen its vacation rentals business in Europe.

As part of a Series-F funding, RA Hospitality Holdings will infuse approximately USD 700 million as primary capital in the company, with the balance USD 800 million being supplemented by other existing investors, OYO Hotels and Homes said in a statement.

A significant part of the funds will be diverted towards continued growth in OYO's fastest-growing market - the United States, and in strengthening the company's position in the vacation rentals business in Europe, it added.

OYO Hotels and Homes Founder and CEO (Global) Ritesh Agarwal said the company has the continued support of its investors like Softbank Vision Fund, Lightspeed and Sequoia Capital to its commitment of "making #LivingTheGoodLife a reality for over 3.2 billion middle-income people around the world".

"With the Competition Commission of India (CCI) approval now in place, the company will get a capital infusion of approximately USD 1.5 billion for this mission, supported by me and other shareholders," he added. 

ALSO READ | DMC issues notice to OYO after its affiliated hotel 'denies' room to Kashmiri youth

ALSO READ | OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal to buy back shares from early investors for USD 2 billion

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryHSBC set to cut up to 10,000 jobs in drive to slash costs: Report Next StoryHP plans major restructuring; hundreds of job cuts in store  