Onions lying on ports in transit to all countries including Bangladesh allowed to export: Govt

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Onions lying at ports in transit to all countries including Bangladesh allowed to export.

India has allowed the export of onions lying on ports in transit to all countries including Bangladesh, says sources. The export on ban of onions was implemented after an increase in onion prices were witnessed in the country, to staple down the sky-rocketing prices.

Onion exports from the country had increased considerably during the coronavirus pandemic, due to which domestic prices increased and supply decreased within the country. At present, the retail price of onions is above Rs 40 per kg in Delhi and neighbouring areas. On Monday, onion prices at the Azadpur wholesale market ranged from Rs 13.75 to Rs 27.5 per kg.

According to a notification issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the export of all varieties of onions was banned. The notification said that provisions of transitional agreements will not apply under this notification.

Market experts say that onion exports from April to July 2020 went up by nearly 30 per cent compared with the previous year. Onion prices may witness another hike as heavy rains across south India have damaged standing onion crop.

Rajendra Sharma, General Secretary, Azadpur Mandi Potato Onion Merchant Association (POMA), said that the export ban was a good decision to put an end to increasing onion prices. Due to crop failure in south India, there is shortage of onion supplies and hence the Union government should focus on import as well, Sharma added.

ALSO READ | Walmart Foundation announces two new grants to help India's smallholder farmers

ALSO READ | Gold Price Today: Gold rises Rs 224; silver gains Rs 620

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage