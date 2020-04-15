Image Source : PTI Ola partners with BMC to enable essential medical trips in Mumbai amid COVID-19 lockdown

Cab service provider Ola announced on Wednesday that the company has partnered with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai to enable essential medical trips. BMC has been provided with dedicated cars for every ward in the city to ferry health workers and paramedical staff across wards and their homes.

Maharashtra's Health Minister Rajesh Tope said: “We are happy to partner with Ola and help ferry doctors, health-care workers and hundreds of frontline workers to help them perform their essential duties. We look forward to working with Ola to find more ways of helping Mumbaikars in our fight against Covid-19 in the true spirit of the city.”

Meanwhile, Anand Subramanian, spokesperson and head of Communications, Ola said: “We stand committed to our resolve of ensuring help to as many people during these turbulent times. This partnership will play an essential role in transporting COVID warriors like frontline and healthcare workers who are helping us in these crucial and testing times. We are thankful to BMC for the opportunity and will continue to work with them to enable essential mobility in Mumbai.”

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state due to the deadly coronavirus. According to the Ministry of Health Affairs, the number of cases in the state rose to 2,684 while 178 people have been succumbed to death due to the virus.

India's coronavirus positive cases have crossed 11,000-mark taking the toll of confirmed patients to 11,439. The total death toll due to COVID-19 now stands at 377. 1,306 patients have recovered so far.

