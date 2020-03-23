Ola encourages citizens to limit travel only for emergencies amid COVID-19 crisis

Monday, March 23, 2020
     
New Delhi Updated on: March 23, 2020 9:58 IST
Cab service provider Ola on Monday issued a statement urging the citizens to limit travel and advised them to go out only during an emergency situation. Meanwhile, the company also announced that they will enable a minimal network of vehicles to support essential services. 

In an official statement, the company said: "Ola will continue to encourage citizens to limit travel only for essential emergency needs as per Govt’s directive. We'll enable minimal network of vehicles to support essential services, as part of this national effort to reduce contagion of COVID-19."

Fight Against Coronavirus

Meanwhile, coronavirus positive cases jumped to 396 in India including foreign nationals on Sunday as 81 new cases were reported from across the country-- the highest single-day increase so far. India reported three more deaths -- each from Mumbai, Patna and Surat on Sunday, taking the overall toll in the country to seven.

(With inputs from agencies)

