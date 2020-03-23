Image Source : FILE Ola encourages citizens to limit travel only for emergencies amid COVID-19 crisis

Cab service provider Ola on Monday issued a statement urging the citizens to limit travel and advised them to go out only during an emergency situation. Meanwhile, the company also announced that they will enable a minimal network of vehicles to support essential services.

In an official statement, the company said: "Ola will continue to encourage citizens to limit travel only for essential emergency needs as per Govt’s directive. We'll enable minimal network of vehicles to support essential services, as part of this national effort to reduce contagion of COVID-19."

During these challenging times, let’s all do our bit & avoid non essential travel. pic.twitter.com/BRFe6Qpknn — Ola (@Olacabs) March 21, 2020

Meanwhile, coronavirus positive cases jumped to 396 in India including foreign nationals on Sunday as 81 new cases were reported from across the country-- the highest single-day increase so far. India reported three more deaths -- each from Mumbai, Patna and Surat on Sunday, taking the overall toll in the country to seven.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | Coronavirus +ve cases near 400-mark, death toll rises to 7; Check state-wise list