Bank Holidays Alert! Banks to remain closed on these days in November 2019; Check full list here

Bank holidays in November 2019: Banks will remain closed in the month of November on public holidays. All public and private banks will remain closed for as many as 7 days in the month, on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti and other public holidays. Besides this, banks are also shut on the second and fourth Saturdays.

However, the public holidays may differ from one bank to another or even from one state to another. In fact, there are state-wise bank holidays also. However, people remain unaware of the bank holidays and later face several issues like delay in bank-related work or cash crunch.

So, it is important for bank customers to keep a check on the list of bank holidays in November to avoid any delay or untoward incident related to their banking history.

In the month of November, banks will be closed for the following days — November 3 (Sunday), November 9 (Second Saturday), November 10 (Sunday/Milad un Nabi), November 12 (Guru Nanak Jayanti), November 17 (Sunday), November 24 (Fourth Saturday) and November 25 (Sunday).

Here's the full list of bank holidays in November 2019:

Day Date Holiday Metro cities

Sunday 3-Nov Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai

Saturday 9-Nov Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai

Sunday 10-Nov Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai

Tuesday 12-Nov Guru Nanak Jayanti

/Rahasa Purnima/Kartika Purnima Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata

Sunday 17-Nov Public holiday Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai

Last month, banks were closed for 11 days including Saturdays and Sundays. Meanwhile, the customers need to keep in mind that all private and public sector banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.