Image Source : FILE Nissan Motor India domestic sales rise 49 pc to 2,169 units in December

Nissan Motor India on Wednesday reported a 49 per cent rise in its domestic sales at 2,169 units in December. The company said it exported 10,791 units in December, registering its highest-ever monthly shipment in 5 years.

Commenting on the performance, Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava, "Domestic volume increase of 49 per cent month-on-month with improved performance of KICKS showcases the strength of Nissan's global SUV DNA."

Going forward, he said, "We are aligning our business strategy for sustainable growth volume with Nissan as primary brand with introduction of multiple new product offerings while also strengthening the value propositions in Datsun products."