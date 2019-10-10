Will speak to RBI governor on urgency of PMC depositors: Sitharaman

Image Source : PTI Nirmala Sitharaman addresses press conference over PMC Bank crisis

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said she has met the PMC bank depositors outside the BJP office in Mumbai. Addressing a press conference, the finance minister said she has asked the secretaries of the ministries to study in detail, the crisis the PMC Bank is dealing with.

Further, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said she has got nothing to do with PMC directly, adding she will speak to RBI governor on urgency, distress of PMC depositors.

The PMC case has sparked renewed concerns about the health of India's troubled banking sector, which has been rocked by a multi-billion dollar fraud at a state-run lender, the collapse of a major infrastructure lender, bad loan issues at state-run banks and a liquidity squeeze that has hit shadow lenders.

PMC customers have argued that the revised Rs. 25,000 limit on withdrawals imposed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is too little. They also gathered outside the court to protest on the matter.

Carrying placards that read "No Bail, Only Jail", the PMC customers accused the RBI of not taking strict action against the erring officials and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the matter.

Last week the Enforcement Directorate filed a money-laundering case against Rakesh Wadhwan and his son, Sarang. The probe agency carried out raids at six places in Mumbai, including the HDIL office in Bandra (East) and the Wadhwan residence in Bandra (West).

Two Rolls Royce cars worth nearly Rs. 6 crore each and a Bentley Continental GT worth approximately Rs. 2 crore were among a dozen cars seized. On Saturday the agency said it had also attached a private jet and jewelry worth Rs. 60 crore.