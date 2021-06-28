Monday, June 28, 2021
     
BREAKING | Nirmala Sitharaman announces Rs 1.1 lakh crore guarantee scheme for Covid-affected sectors

Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government has approved a Rs 1.1 lakh crore loan guarantee scheme for COVID-19 affected sectors.

New Delhi Updated on: June 28, 2021 15:48 IST
Image Source : ANI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

In a major relief for sectors affected by Covid pandemic, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made some big ticket economic announcements on Monday. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Sitharaman said that the government has approved a Rs 1.1 lakh crore loan guarantee scheme for COVID-19 affected sectors.

Another Rs 50,000 crore has been earmarked for coverage of health sector, aimed at upscaling medical infrastructure targeting underserved areas.

The government has also pledged to provide Rs 60,000 crore for other sectors, Sitharaman said. 

