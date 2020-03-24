FM assures amid COVID-19 outbreak: No move to impose financial emergency | LIVE

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is addressing a press conference on Tuesday regarding the financial impact that coronavirus has had across the country. Sitharaman has announced a series of relief measures the most important being extension of income-tax and GST return deadline.

Economic package to aid those impacted by COVID-19 will be announced soon: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The last date to file income tax returns for FY 2018-1 extended till June 30. For delayed payments interest rates reduced from 12% to 9%: FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

The interest rate on delayed deposit of TDS reduced: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Aadhar Card-Pan Card linking last date extended to June 30: Nirmala Sitharaman

No extra 10% interest will be charged between now and June 30: Nirmala Sitharaman

For companies that have less than 5 crore turnover, no interest, no late fee, no penalty will be charged. For bigger companies, late fee and penalty will be null and void but interest will be charged at a subsidised interest of 9%: Nirmala Sitharaman

Under Sabka Vishwas Yojana, people can now pay their dues till June 30, no extra interest will be charged from them: Nirmala Sitharaman

Customs clearance now an essential service, till June 30th, 2020 it will be working 24/7: Nirmala Sitharaman

For newly incorporated companies, additional time of 6 more months will be given to file the declaration of commencement of business: Nirmala Sitharaman

Mandatory requirement of holding board meetings is being relaxed by a period of 60 days, this relaxation is for the next two quarters: Nirmala Sitharaman

If the situation does not get better before April 30, we will consider suspending, Section 7, Section 9 and Section 10 of the IBC for a period of 6 months: Nirmala Sitharaman.