FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces collateral free automatic loans for MSMEs

As the country battles coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced Rs 3 lakh crores collateral-free automatic loans for Micro Small Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector. Her press conference came a day after PM Narendra Modi announced stimulus package of Rs 10 lakh crore to rejuvenate Indian economy battered badly due to coronavirus pandemic. The tenure of the loan being offered to businesses and MSMEs will be 4 years.

The Finance Minister said that the government will provide equity to MSMEs. She added that government will facilitate provision of Rs 20 thousand crore as subordinate debt.

Check out details of the announcement made for MSMEs

Emergency Credit Line to businesses/MSMEs from banks and NBFCs up to 20% of entire outstanding credit as on 29.2.2020 Borrowers with up to Rs 25 crore outstanding and Rs 100 crore turnover eligible Loans to have 4 year tenor with moratorium of 12 months on principal payment Interest to be capped 100% credit guarantee cover to banks and NBFCs on principal and interest Scheme can be availed till October 31, 2020 No guarantee fee, no fresh collateral 45 lakh units can resume business activity and safeguard jobs

