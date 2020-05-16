Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI FM Nirmala Sitharaman to announce fourth tranche of economic package at 4 pm

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will once again be addressing the media today at 4 pm to announce the fourth tranche of government's Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package to aid the financial bearing of the coronavirus pandemic. In the last three days, the finance minister announced the first three phases of the economic package.

On Friday, Sitharaman announced a mix of financial, legislative and reform measures aimed largely at the agricultural sector. Sitharaman said that a central law will be formulated to provide ample choice to farmers to sell crops at an attractive price. The law will also enable barrier-free interstate trade and framework for the e-trading of agricultural produce.

PM Modi on Tuesday announced Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package for the country to fight coronavirus outbreak details of which are being announced for the past three days by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. During his Tuesday's address, the Prime Minister also informed about Lockdown 4.0 that will be in place once the current phase ends, however, the next phase will be completely different from the earlier phases. Details will be out before May 18.

As India enters the fourth phase of lockdown on May 18, the coronavirus cases have surged past 85,000 while the death toll has reached 2,752.

