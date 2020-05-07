New Delhi railway station redevelopment: 30 firms attend pre-bid meet

Several companies bid for redevelopment project for New Delhi Railway Station

At least 30 companies, including foreign and domestic firms participated in the pre-bid meeting for the redevelopment of the New Delhi railway station via video conferencing. According to the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) officials, in the pre-bidding conducted online on Wednesday, it saw participation from over 30 national and international consultancy firms namely, Australia-based ITALFERR and Louis Berger amongst others.

Leading Indian players like HAFEEZ Contractor, Tata Consulting, CP Kukreja, etc. also participated in the pre-bid meeting. The RLDA officials said that all queries of the stakeholders were answered on the spot through video conferencing and consultants were asked to send any other queries if any through mail that shall be answered by Friday.

On March 11, the RLDA floated the request for proposal (RFP) inviting bids from suitable bidders for the selection of consultancy firm providing consultancy services for feasibility study, detailed master planning, urban designing, engineering and preparation of detailed project report (DPR) for re-development of the New Delhi railway station of Northern Railway.

The tender as of now is scheduled to be awarded by first week of June 2020.

Ved Parkash Dudeja, Vice-Chairman, of the RLDA said that the re-development of the New Delhi railway Station is one of our ambitious project. "We successfully conducted an online pre-bid meeting for the tender floated for selection of a consultancy firm in which more than 30 consultancy firms participated. We are committed to ensuring seamless operations by extensive use of digital technology and it was a great experience to have first pre-bid meeting through video conferencing."

He said the RLDA will be starting the opening of the online tenders soon. The Indian Railways has entrusted the New Delhi railway station to the RLDA for its redevelopment with state of the art architecture, facilities and public amenities. This project is to be executed with private sector partnership by leveraging the real estate development potential in the air space above the station and on the Railway land around station. Key objective of this project is to provide superior passenger services to the railway passengers at stations and transform these stations into iconic standard-bearers of the cities following the PPP model.

A total of 62 railway stations across the country is being re-developed by the RLDA on PPP Model, on self sustainable model in synergy with 'Smart City' project launched by the Centre. According to the RLDA, entire cost of redevelopment is to be met by leveraging commercial development of spare railway land or airspace in and around the station.

