NeuroEquilibrium plans to expand Advanced Dizziness and Balance Lab Services to 1000 hospitals by 2023

The company has set up a Dizziness and Balance disorders Lab at over 150 hospitals and specialty clinics in 50 cities across India.

NeuroEquilibrium – the World's first chain of Dizziness and Balance Disorder Clinics — on Friday announced its plan to expand its Dizziness and Balance Lab, equipped with DeepTech remote diagnosis platform, to 1000 hospitals globally in the next two years.

NeuroEquilibrium recently got European CE certification for its diagnostic equipment, which allows it to provide its services in Europe and most parts of the World.

Recently, NeuroEquilibrium has supplied its Vertigo and Dizziness lab to prestigious institutions like AIIMS Delhi and AIIMS Raipur, which will help the common man suffering from dizziness and balance disorders.

Founded by Dr. Anita Bhandari, a globally renowned Vertigo specialist, and Rajneesh Bhandari, a serial entrepreneur and an IIT alumnus, NeuroEquilibrium is the World's first chain of Dizziness and Balance disorder clinics.

Over 150 hospitals/clinics across India and a few centers in Europe are provided remote diagnostic services by super-specialist doctors assisted by computer vision and machine learning.

"Over 15% of the population has Dizziness and Balance disorders, which present to doctors of all specialties. Over 40 common disorders of the inner ear and the brain can lead to Vertigo and Dizziness. These disorders are diagnosed by Vestibular evaluation, which has seen a tremendous advancement with the advent of new technology and instruments. Despite the high incidence of Vertigo and Dizziness, there are very few specialized dizziness centers available. With 150 health institutions across India now equipped with our diagnosis lab, we are making our efforts to bridge this gap," said Dr. Anita Bhandari.

The cutting-edge diagnostic equipment developed by NeuroEquilibrium helps diagnose over 40 diseases of the inner ear and the brain. The DeepTech platform integrates cloud technology and computer vision, clinical decision support systems, and virtual reality (VR).

The company is a global frontrunner in the use of Virtual Reality for treating neurological conditions and phobias related to balance disorders which provide immersive exposure therapies. A recent paper on a computer simulation of one of the diseases that cause vertigo has just been published in the European Journal of Neurology. "We are collaborating with top European Universities and jointly publishing cutting-edge research," added Dr. Anita Bhandari.

