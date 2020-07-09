Image Source : PTI Navtez Bal to lead Microsoft's public sector business in India

Microsoft has appointed former McKinsey & Company executive Navtez Bal to lead its public sector business in India.

In his new role as Executive Director, Public Sector, Microsoft India, Bal will focus on driving digital transformation and innovation across public sector organisations, empowering them to serve citizens better, the company said on Wednesday.

He takes over from Manish Prakash, who will transition to the role of Government Regional Business Lead, Microsoft Asia.

Prior to Microsoft India, Bal was a Senior Partner at McKinsey & Company, where he led the restructuring and transformation services and operations service line in India.

He brings to the new role over two decades of experience in various industries including oil & gas, power, metals & mining and the automotive industry, across several geographies.

Microsoft said it is deeply invested in the digital transformation of the government eco-system in India and has been working closely with central and state governments across the country to deliver critical digital skills and technology to accelerate their digital success.

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage