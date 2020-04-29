Image Source : PTI Nagaland: Diesel price increased by Rs 5, Petrol up by Rs 6 as govt imposes COVID-19 cess

The prices of petrol and diesel have been increased by Rs 6 and Rs 5 respectively as the state govt has decided to levy COVID-19 cess on petroleum products. In a notification issued on Tuesday by the additional chief secretary and finance commissioner, Sentiyanger Imchem informed of the revised prices.

“In exercise of powers conferred by sub-section 3 of section 3A of the Nagaland (Sales of Petroleum and Petroleum Products including Motor Spirit and Lubricants) Taxation Act, 1967 (as amended), the Governor of Nagaland is pleased to notify that in addition to existing rate of tax and cess, the COVID-19 Cess shall be levied against Entry Serial Number 3 & 4 of Schedule II of the Act,” the notification read.

The revised prices came into effect from midnight of April 28.

