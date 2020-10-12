Monday, October 12, 2020
     
Mumbai power outage: BSE, NSE functioning normally

The NSE too said it is functioning normally. Large parts of the financial capital reported a major power outage on Monday morning due to a technical failure.

Mumbai Updated on: October 12, 2020 12:00 IST
Mumbai power outage: BSE, NSE functioning normally
Mumbai power outage: BSE, NSE functioning normally

 Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Monday said they were functioning normally, amid a major power outage in large parts of Mumbai.

"There is a power failure in south Mumbai. Exchange is working normally. The listing ceremony was concluded successfully for Mazagon Shipbuilders today morning," a BSE spokesperson said.

The NSE too said it is functioning normally. Large parts of the financial capital reported a major power outage on Monday morning due to a technical failure.

In a tweet, Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) said "the electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure".

Multiple operators, including the state-run BEST, Adani Electricity and Tata Power supply power to the city. 

