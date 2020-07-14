Image Source : ANI/FILE Backed by Jio deals, Mukesh Ambani beats Elon Musk, Google founders to become World's 6th richest person

India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani's wealth has now surpassed the net worths of Silicon Valley tech titan Elon Musk as well as Alphabet Inc. co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page to become the world’s sixth-richest person. The chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd., whose wealth surpassed Warren Buffett’s last week, is now worth $72.4 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

While Musk's net worth is worth $68.6 billion, Page's wealth is currently $71.6 billion and Brin's is at $69.4 billion. Warren Buffett's net worth dropped last week after he gave away $2.9 billion to charity.

RIL's share price has increased since March, after its telecom unit Jio Platforms received funding from several global investors, including Facebook, KKR and Intel.

The world's second most-populous nation has seen a spike of foreign interest in its economy, especially from Silicon Valley, and Google said on Monday it will spend $10 billion in the coming years to help accelerate the adoption of digital technologies in the country.

