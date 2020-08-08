Mukesh Ambani is now 4th richest man in world. Full list of top 10 billionaires, and their net worth

Image Source : PTI Mukesh Ambani/FILE

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani is now the world's fourth-richest man. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index showed Ambani, the chairman of oil-to-conglomerate Reliance Industries, in the fourth position. Only three names featured ahead of Ambani -- Jeff Bezos, Bil Gates, and Mark Zuckerberg. According to the list that shows the ranking of the world's richest people, Ambani is wealthier than Bernard Arnault, Warren Buffett, Steve Ballmer, Larry Page, Sergey Brin, Elon Musk, and more.

TOP 10 RICHEST PEOPLE IN THE WORLD

THE RICHEST NET WORTH JEFF BEZOS $187B BILL GATES $121B MARK ZUCKERBERG $102B MUKESH AMBANI $80.6B BERNARD ARNAULT $80.2B WARREN BUFFETT $79.2B STEVE BALLMER $76.4B LARRY PAGE $71.3B SERGEY BRIN $69.1B ELON MUSK $68.7B

