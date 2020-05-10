Image Source : LOWE'S TWITTER Flowers worth Rs 7.5 cr, happiness countless: Lowe's finds noble way to reach out on Mother's Day

A flattering gesture by an American company on the occasion of Mother's Day has left thousands in a state of awe. Lowe's partnered with local nurseries in the United States of America to bring flowers to aging moms staying in senior homes with no one to visit during COVID-19 lockdown.

Along with flowers, the company delivered over 7.5 crore ($1 million) worth of cash to these mothers in US cities hardest hit by coronavirus -- New York, Chicago, Boston, Houston, Miami and more.

Each basket was wrapped individually and included a special note of appreciation form Lowe's.

“Mother’s Day is a special time of celebration between mothers, grandmothers and their children, and our hearts go out to the millions of families nationwide who won’t be able to be with their loved ones this year,” Marisa Thalberg, Lowe’s chief brand and marketing officer reportedly said in a statement.

With families celebrating Mother’s Day a bit differently this year, we partnered with our small business growers and @uber to deliver $1M worth of flowers to 100,000+ moms in senior housing: https://t.co/DfPXJQkw1S



Follow along this week to help us celebrate these moms! pic.twitter.com/NlV4Bk7jf8 — Lowe's (@Lowes) May 5, 2020

With this much-appreciated gesture, Lowe's also sourced the flower basket vendors who might have had a hard impact of coronavirus on their business.

The flowers were reportedly delivered by Uber drivers who will also benefit from the earnings amid the lockdown.

“Thank you for your generosity in this difficult time and for thinking of us,” said a spokesperson at the Sippican Healthcare Center in Massachusetts. “Lowes brought sunshine to both the residents and essential staff.”

The initiative is also a part of Lowe's $250 million commitment to provide relief to those impacted by COVID-19.

