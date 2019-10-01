Tuesday, October 01, 2019
     
Mother Dairy announces big price cut in milk ahead of Diwali. Details inside

Mother Dairy has announced a big cut in milk prices. In a bid to cut down on plastic consumption, Mother Dairy has reduced the price of 'token milk' by Rs 4 per litre. The move comes as Mother Dairy looks to promote consumption of token milk as compared to packaged milk. According to a Mother Dairy Spokesperson, the company will take additional steps to promote the consumption of token milk.

New Delhi Updated on: October 01, 2019 16:38 IST
Mother Dairy has announced a big cut in milk prices. In a bid to cut down on plastic consumption, Mother Dairy has reduced the price of 'token milk' by Rs 4 per litre. The move comes as Mother Dairy looks to promote consumption of token milk as compared to packaged milk. According to a Mother Dairy Spokesperson, the company will take additional steps to promote the consumption of token milk. Mother Dairy is actively considering to introduce door-to-door supplies to reduce the usage of plastic. As per a report, the Mother Dairy scheme will be introduced for residents of Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad.  

Here is what more Mother Dairy is planning to do:

  • Mother Dairy has lowered the price of 'token milk' by Rs 4 a litre compared to packaged milk. This is done to reduce usage of plastic. 
  • In its push to cut usage of plastic, Mother Dairy is even mulling to introduce door-to-door supplies for residents of Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad. 
  • Mother Dairy has been planning to revamp retail sale outlets for milk through vending machines in improving consumer experience, facilities and efficiency. 

  • Mother Dairy has an increased capacity of 10 lakh litres per day to cater to the demand of token milk. 

  • According to Sangram Chaudhary, Managing Director, Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd: "Being free of any plastic packaging, every litre of token milk purchased by a consumer helps in reducing plastic generation by approximately 4.2 grams and on an annual basis by 900MT, thereby leaving a green footprint."

