Mother Dairy announces big price cut in milk ahead of Diwali. Details inside

Mother Dairy has announced a big cut in milk prices. In a bid to cut down on plastic consumption, Mother Dairy has reduced the price of 'token milk' by Rs 4 per litre. The move comes as Mother Dairy looks to promote consumption of token milk as compared to packaged milk. According to a Mother Dairy Spokesperson, the company will take additional steps to promote the consumption of token milk. Mother Dairy is actively considering to introduce door-to-door supplies to reduce the usage of plastic. As per a report, the Mother Dairy scheme will be introduced for residents of Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad.
Here is what more Mother Dairy is planning to do:
- Mother Dairy has lowered the price of 'token milk' by Rs 4 a litre compared to packaged milk. This is done to reduce usage of plastic.
- In its push to cut usage of plastic, Mother Dairy is even mulling to introduce door-to-door supplies for residents of Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad.
- Mother Dairy has been planning to revamp retail sale outlets for milk through vending machines in improving consumer experience, facilities and efficiency.
Mother Dairy has an increased capacity of 10 lakh litres per day to cater to the demand of token milk.
According to Sangram Chaudhary, Managing Director, Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd: "Being free of any plastic packaging, every litre of token milk purchased by a consumer helps in reducing plastic generation by approximately 4.2 grams and on an annual basis by 900MT, thereby leaving a green footprint."