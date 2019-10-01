Mother Dairy announces big price cut in milk ahead of Diwali. Details inside

Mother Dairy announces big price cut in milk ahead of Diwali.

Mother Dairy has announced a big cut in milk prices. In a bid to cut down on plastic consumption, Mother Dairy has reduced the price of 'token milk' by Rs 4 per litre. The move comes as Mother Dairy looks to promote consumption of token milk as compared to packaged milk. According to a Mother Dairy Spokesperson, the company will take additional steps to promote the consumption of token milk. Mother Dairy is actively considering to introduce door-to-door supplies to reduce the usage of plastic. As per a report, the Mother Dairy scheme will be introduced for residents of Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad.

