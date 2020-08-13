Maruti to quit Gurugram plant; Sonipat, Manesar among other options for new facility

Image Source : PTI FILE IMAGE

Maruti, the country's largest car manufacturer, has decided to shift out from its Gurugram plant in Haryana, according to a TOI report. However, it plans to carry out activities via an alternative plant in Haryana itself. The Haryana government has offered at least three land parcels to Maruti as an alternative to its Gurugram plant. The land parcels are in Manesar where Maruti has its main factory, Sohna, and Kharkhoda in Sonipat.

There were speculations about Maruti exploring sites in other states. However, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd chairman RC Bhargava told TOI that the new plant would be in Haryana. "We are looking at options, but we will be moving somewhere within Haryana itself," Bhargava said.

The Gurugram plant, situated on Old Delhi-Gurgaon road, was Maruti's first manufacturing facility. It has the capacity to make around 7 lakh cars annually. The plant provides employment to about 15,000 people directly and to many more indirectly.

The report said that the automobile giant found it difficult to function within the 300-acre compound ever since it turned into a bustling megapolis over the years. It said that the carmaker is seeking a new site in the 700-1000 acres range.

