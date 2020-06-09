Image Source : PTI Maruti ties up with Mahindra Finance for vehicle loans

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday said it has joined hands with Mahindra Finance for vehicle loans. As per the tie-up, customers can avail wide options for getting their car financed from Mahindra Finance, MSI said in a statement. The companies have come together to ease the availability of finance for customers looking at personal mobility solutions during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it added.

“Mahindra Finance is a very well networked non-banking finance company (NBFC) across India and has the expertise in lending across all profiles including semi-rural, rural and no-income proof customers," MSI Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said. More than one-third of Maruti's retail sales come from rural India, he added.

Customers will benefit from the range of offers like buy now and pay later, step up EMI and balloon EMI, he added. MSI has a dealer network of over 3,086 showrooms across the country while Mahindra Finance too has a network of 1,450 branches.

The partnership would support all the customers segments -- salaried, self-employed, agriculturists and businessmen to purchase cars, the auto major said.

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage