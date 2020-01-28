Tuesday, January 28, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business News
  4. Maruti records 5% rise in profits in Q3 2019

Maruti records 5% rise in profits in Q3 2019

India's biggest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki has reported a 5.07 per cent year-on-year profit rise in the third quarter of 2019. Currently, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) stands at Rs 1,564.80 crore as compared to Rs 1,489 crore the same quarter last year.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 28, 2020 14:30 IST
Maruti records 5% rise in profits in Q3 2019
Image Source :

Maruti records 5% rise in profits in Q3 2019

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday reported 4.13 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,587.4 crore for December quarter 2019-20.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,524.5 crore for the year-ago period, MSI said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue for the quarter under review stood at Rs 20,721.8 crore as against Rs 19,680.7 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, up 5.29 per cent, it added.

The company sold a total of 4,37,361 vehicles during the quarter, up 2 per cent as compared to the year-ago period.

Sales in the domestic market stood at 4,13,698 units, a growth of 2 per cent from the year-ago period. Exports were at 23,663 units, it said.

Write a comment

chunav-manch-march-2020
Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News