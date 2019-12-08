Image Source : FILE Maruti raises production by 4 % in Nov after 9 months of output cut

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) increased its production in November by 4.33 per cent, after having reduced output for nine straight months due to lower demand. The company produced a total of 1,41,834 units in November as against 1,35,946 units in the year-ago month, MSI said in a regulatory filing. Passenger vehicles' production last month stood at 1,39,084 units as against 1,34,149 units in November 2018, an increase of 3.67 per cent, it added.

Production of mini and compact segment cars, including Alto, new WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno and Dzire stood at 24,052 units as against 30,129 units in November last year, down 20.16 per cent.

Production of utility vehicles such as Vitara Brezza, Ertiga and S-Cross, however, increased by 18 per cent to 27,187 units as compared to 23,038 units a year ago.

Mid-sized sedan Ciaz saw its output rise to 1,830 units in November from 1,460 units in the same month last year.

Light commercial vehicle Super Carry's production increased to 2,750 units last month from 1,797 units in November 2018, the filing said.

In October, the automaker had cut its production by 20.7 per cent to 1,19,337 units.

Similarly, in September the automaker reduced its production by 17.48 per cent to 1,32,199 units.