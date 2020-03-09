Image Source : FILE Manic Monday for Asian markets; Sensex, Nifty open in red

With benchmark indices slumping nearly 3 percent, domestic stock markets suffered sharp losses in early trade on Monday amid rising worries of economic impact due to the novel coronavirus. The S&P Sensex index plummeted as much as 1,176.49 points to hit 36,400.13 in the first few minutes of trade. The broader NSE Nifty benchmark too nosedived as low as 10,655.19, down 334.35 points from the previous close.

Yes Bank surged over 20 percent in early trade. The stock was up 7 percent at Rs 17.40. State Bank of India will pick up 49 percent stake in Yes Bank for Rs 2,450 crore. Shares of SBI declined 3 percent in early trade.

At 9.21 am, Sensex traded 1,139.71 points (3.3 percent) down at 36,436.91. Nifty, on the other hand, was 325.85 points lower (2.97 percent) at 10,663.60.

Investor sentiments also turned weak amid the ongoing crisis at the Yes Bank. The bank's founder Rana Kapoor was arrested Sunday after hours of interrogation and searches in connection with a money-laundering probe.

ONGC was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, nosediving up to 11 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, RIL, PowerGrid, Tata Steel, L&T, SBI and Tech Mahindra. Sun Pharma was the sole gainer.

According to traders, investor sentiment took fresh beating as oil prices plunged nearly 30 per cent, adding to the heightened volatility in global markets amid concerns over the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. Incessant foreign fund outflow also spooked market participants, traders said.

Bourses in Shanghai dropped over 2.41 per cent, Hong Kong 3.53 per cent, Seoul 3.89 per cent and Tokyo cracked up to 5.65 per cent.

Global crude prices tanked after Saudi Arabia on Monday cut its price for April delivery by USD 4-6 a barrel to Asia and USD 7 to the United States, with Aramco selling its Arabian Light at an unprecedented USD 10.25 a barrel less than Brent to Europe, reports said.

Back home, the Yes Bank crisis has raised concerns over the stability of the country's banking system, adding to the woes of domestic investors, traders said.

The rupee, meanwhile, was trading flat at 73.89 against the US dollar in morning session.

ALSO READ | Yes Bank shares tank over 55 per cent, Sensex down by almost 900 points

ALSO READ | Sensex ends 61 points higher; SBI spurts on Yes Bank stake buzz