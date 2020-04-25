Malls, food courts, bars and restaurants will remain closed, govt clarifies | Check full list

Malls, shopping complexes, food joints will remain close as the government gives some relaxation in lockdown rules. (Representational image)

Malls, shopping complexes, restaurants, food joints, shops in markets, complexes will continue to remain closed even though the home ministry has allowed neighbourhood, standalone shops outside city limits to open, giving some relaxation in lockdown rules. However, the nation-wide lockdown continues to remain imposed till May 3.

What will remain open in urban areas after new govt order?

In urban areas, all standalone shops, neighbourhood shops and shops in residential complexes are allowed to open. Shops in markets/market complexes and shopping malls are not allowed to open.

What will remain open in rural areas after new govt order?

After the new order by the Ministry of Home Affairs, in rural areas, all shops, except those in shopping malls are allowed to open.

The government has also clarified, "As specified in the consolidated revised guidelines, these shops will not be permitted to open in areas, whether rural or urban, which are declared as containment zones by respective States/ UTs."

Meanwhile, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba held a meeting via conferencing with Chief Secretaries/DGPs of states and other officials over public health response to COVID-19, resumption of economic activities as per MHA guidelines. Issues of migrant labourers and of Indians stranded abroad will also be discussed.

Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain on lockdown relaxation in national capital

Speaking after new government order, Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain said, "Discussions are underway. Whatever is finalised, will be started only after 30th April. He responded when asked if Delhi government is planning to extend the lockdown or give some relaxation in the state capital.

