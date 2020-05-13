Wednesday, May 13, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business News
  4. Major relief to contractors: Central agencies to provide extension of upto 6 months

Major relief to contractors: Central agencies to provide extension of upto 6 months

​In a major relief to contractors, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said all central agencies will provide an extension of up to six months, without costs to the contractor. These central agencies include Railways, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Central Public Works Department, etc.

India TV Business Desk India TV Business Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 13, 2020 17:35 IST
FILE
Image Source : PTI

FILE

In a major relief to contractors, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said all central agencies will provide an extension of up to six months, without costs to the contractor. These central agencies include Railways, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Central Public Works Department, etc. 

- Covers construction/works and goods and services contracts. 

- Covers obligations like completion of work, intermediate milestones etc. and extension of concession period in PPP contracts

- Government agencies to partially release bank guarantees, to the extent contracts are partially completed, to ease cash flows.  

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X