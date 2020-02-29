Lucknow sets a new record; all 51,846 farmers allotted Kisan Credit Cards

All farmers in Lucknow have been allotted KCCs (India TV)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a drive for the distribution of Kisan Credit Cards (KCCs) to all the beneficiaries under the PM-KISAN Scheme in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot district. The KCC scheme was launched to mark the first anniversary of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

As part of the drive, lakhs of beneficiaries of the PM Kisan Scheme will be provided with the Kisan Credit Cards, a task that has been entrusted to bank branches across the country.

The KCCs are aimed towards providing a further boost to farmers’ income, who are already entitled to a financial aid of Rs 6,000 a year under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, launched last year.

An approximate sum of Rs 20,000 crore has been sanctioned towards funding the disbursement of KCCs.

Lucknow sets record, 100 pc farmers get KCCs

Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow set a record as all 51,846 farmers in the district, or 100 per cent of the farmer population, were presented with the Kisan Credit Card (KCC).

The drive in Lucknow was supervised by District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash, who had directed 246 banks in the district to complete the drive.